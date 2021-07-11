Neymar Jr. cries disconsolate after new ‘Maracanazo’

The footballer Neymar Junior of the Brazilian Selection, burst into tears after losing the grand final of the Copa América 2021 against Argentina, having as headquarters the mythical Maracana stadium In janeiro river.

After the final whistle of the Uruguayan whistler Esteban Ostojich, the Brazilian star of Paris Saint Germain could not contain the tears after this tough defeat playing at home in one more episode of the “Maracanazo”.

Argentina was crowned champion of the Copa América 28 years after its last title in 1993 in Ecuador, this time winning 1 goal by 0 with a score by Ángel Di María for the first Lionel Messi cup.

Neymar Jr. was considered one of the best players in Brazil in this edition of the Copa América along with Lionel Messi, but he stayed on the edge of being able to raise another continental championship for his team.

