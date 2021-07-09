Neymar Jr. attacked the Brazilian fans: “Go to the ca … dedicated to those who are against”



The “Canarinha” will face the Albiceleste team in the final at the Maracanã Stadium.

Photo: Daniel Apuy / .

A dream ending. The America Cup it will come to an end with the most anticipated match by all. Brazil and Argentina, the two most winning teams on the continent will face off in the final. Much has been speculated on a possible tournament “prepared” for the “Canarinha” to lift the trophy. However, in front they will have an albiceleste team that has the support of their fans and also some Brazilians, something that Neymar considers inconceivable.

There are so many Brazilians rooting for Argentina in the Copa America final (for Messi) that Neymar posted a story about it, which ends telling them to f *** themselves. pic.twitter.com/wV4b7S6Ief – MC (@ CrewsMat19) July 8, 2021

“I am Brazilian with a lot of pride and with a lot of love. My dream was always to be in the Brazilian National Team and hear the fans singing. I never attacked or will attack if Brazil is playing for something, whatever the sport; a modeling contest, the Oscar or krl to 4… If there is Brazil, I am from Brazil, and who is Brazilian and makes it different? Okay, I’ll respect it, but go to the ca … dedicated to those who are against “, the PSG star exploded.

In the Brazilian territory Argentina’s national team has gained some sympathy among the spectators of the Amazon country. The reason has a first and last name: Lionel Messi. The Argentine footballer has not been able to raise great trophies with his team. This would be the fourth final attended by the FC Barcelona striker in recent years. However, the figures are more than negative.

ARGENTINA VS. BRAZIL IN THE COPA AMERICA FINAL. Messi and Neymar meet again 🇦🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/rXTBvikDfi – B / R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2021

Faced with this situation, some Brazilian fans have expressed their wish that the Argentine can lift the Copa América. However, this would be a dubious blow against the “Canarinha”: lose a final at home and against their greatest rival.

Even great players from the Amazon country have surrendered to the admiration of the South American footballer. One of the greatest exponents of Fluminense, Nene, asked the Argentine star for a photo in full training session. Although, taking into account the context, the Brazilian then clarified his desire for Brazil to win.

You may also like:

Copa América Final: Brazil vs. Argentina: date, time, probable lineups and where to watch the game

Copa América: the memes did not let escape the supposed “theft” of Brazil against Peru

Indignation in Colombia: Argentine players insulted and made derogatory gestures to Colombian footballers