07/15/2021

On at 17:03 CEST

Neymar erected as the leader of Brazil during a Copa América in which they finished runners-up. On the continent they were one of the favorites for the title and second position is not enough for many fans in the country, who expected more from one of the best players in the world. In the selection they are already looking for the culprits of this new ‘failure’ in the national team. And the PSG player is one of the first mentioned.

An example of this is the former Brazilian footballer Luís Müller, who won the World Cup in 94, who has criticized the Paris Saint Germain player for not having an individual trophy on his record: “Neymar is overrated. He is not worth all the money that PSG paid for him because he never won a Ballon d’Or”, explained.

Instead, he highlighted the two most prominent footballers of the last two decades: “The greats are counted on the fingers of one hand. Cristiano and Messi are great because they showed it on the field. Neymar is valued more off the field than on. ”

He also placed two footballers ahead of the Brazilian with whom he shared the World Cup and whom he considered the best in recent years: “Ronaldo was just starting out, he was a child in the 1994 World Cup, so If I have to choose the most complete striker in Brazil, I would say that Careca. Very strong, he was a real ace & rdquor ;, he finished.