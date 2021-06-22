06/21/2021

Alex Sandro, left back of the Brazilian team, said on Monday that Neymar, who has stood out at the start of the Copa América in Brazil 2021, is “among the best players in the world today.”

“Everything that Neymar has is difficult to find in other players. I believe, in my opinion, that he is among the best in the world, “said the defender at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, where Canarinha is concentrated during the tournament.

Alex Sandro did not hesitate to place the ’10’ among the most prominent footballers on the international scene “today”, despite the fact that in the last three years he disappeared from the best team published annually by FIFA.

The last appearance of the attacker of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the eleven of best footballers was in 2017, when he shared a lead with the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who did remain in the ideal team of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In that period, Neymar had to face several serious injuries, which caused him to miss, for example, the Copa América in 2019, and extra-sports scandals related to alleged sexual assaults that, so far, have not been processed in court. .

In addition, in that time other names have broken in, such as the French Kylian Mbappé, also in PSG and world champion in 2018, or the Norwegian Erling Haaland, of the German Borussia Dortmund, who have partly overshadowed his career.

However, In this Copa América, the Canarinha star seems to have recovered his best level. He has two goals and has participated in many of the seven goals scored by the hosts against Venezuela (3-0) and Peru (4-0).

In addition, he is already nine goals away from equaling Pelé (77) as Canarinha’s top scorer in official matches.

“Neymar is among the best in the world today,” insisted the Italian Juventus side.