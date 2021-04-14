Neymar is already clear about what he will do after his retirement



Neymar spoke about what he wants to do after retiring.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Neymar, who was decisive in his team’s classification against Bayern Munich, gave an interview in which made it clear what he would like to pursue once he hangs up his boots.

And it is that the Brazilian star wants to follow in the footsteps of one of the greatest forwards in Brazil and in history: Ronaldo, who after retiring took up poker professionally. Well, that’s how Neymar confessed that his plan for after his football retirement is to learn more about poker and participate in many tournaments.

“It’s true. It is one of the things that I love the most. I feel very comfortable and I think after playing football I will be able to do tournaments, travel to play in those in which I have always wanted to participate and have never been able to because of my schedule”’Ney’ confessed to the French portal CNews.

“When I finish my football career, that’s one of the things I’m going to do. I see myself doing it because I have been playing for a long time, I have been playing almost every day and I try to learn more and more ”, concluded the Brazilian.

The origin of Neymar’s love for poker

The PSG footballer assured that this passion for the game of cards was born for years, in 2014, exactly, during the World Cup that was played in his country of origin.

Neymar assures that during the World Cup there were many poker players and there he learned to play and became more interested little by little by the way the gamblers played. He also confessed that he considers himself an aggressive poker player.