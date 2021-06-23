Neymar in Brazil vs Colombia: history of matches, goals, fights and injuries | America’s Cup 2021 | America’s Cup 2021

The Colombian National Team is playing a special match this Wednesday in the Copa América 2021: it faces Brazil, the host country, the favorite to win the contest and the team that seems invincible. Colombia has to add if it does not want to depend on other results to qualify for the quarterfinals, but it knows that in front is the team with the most goals in the Cup (7) and the one that is at an overwhelming pace.

The benchmark of the ‘scratch’ is Neymar, an old acquaintance of the National Team, whom he has faced 7 times and who has a history full of everything: goals, expulsions, injuries, fights and other controversies. Even an ‘Olympic goal’!

The first time that Neymar faced Colombia in majors was in a friendly in 2012, played in the United States. The game ended 1-1 and ‘Ney’ was the protagonist: he scored the tying goal (Cuadrado had scored for Colombia), but missed a penalty at minute 80 in an incredible way, sending the ball to the stands of MetLife Stadium, New Jersey .

Then came the 2014 World Cup and the memorable quarter-final match in which Brazil won 2-1 over Colombia. Despite qualifying for the semifinals, Neymar left in tears due to an injury to one of his vertebrae, after an attack by Camilo Zúñiga. The star did not play any more in that World Cup.

That same year a friendly was played. Colombia put Zúñiga as captain so that, at the time of the draw, he could settle any problem with Neymar, who apologized for the injury in the World Cup. That match was won 1-0 by Brazil with a free kick goal from ‘Ney’.

Another hot match took place in the 2015 Copa América. Colombia beat Brazil 1-0 in the group stage, in a match in which the Zúñiga-Neymar duel was revived, the Brazilian star was expelled, and in which there was a fight at the end of the game. What a push from Bacca!

In qualifying, Neymar faced Colombia twice. In 2016 he scored a goal for his team at 2-1; in 2017 he was present at 1-1 in Barranquilla.

Neymar’s last antecedent against Colombia is from 2019, in a friendly played in Miami. Muriel’s double, but the crack of the ‘verdeamarela’ scored the goal in the final 2-2.

Other Neymar games against Colombia: in the South American U-20 in 2011, Brazilians and Colombians met twice, with triumphs 3-1 (goal by Neymar) and 2-0.

In addition, in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in the quarterfinals, Neymar scored a goal in 2-0 that eliminated Colombia.