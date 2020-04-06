Arthur Antunes Coimbra, known to the world of football as Zico, is an authorized voice to talk about soccer. The legendary player from Brazil in the 80s admitted to being a big fan of Neymar, but he asked him to “be more professional” like other reference players like Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

«I really like Ney and his way of playing is incredible. But he has to be more professional like Messi and Ronaldo, who live for football »said the footballer, who spent most of his professional career as a Flamengo star and who participated in three World Cups.

Neymar has too many distractions. I recently spoke with him and asked him to be more professional, “said the Brazilian in his interview with the Italian media Gazzetta dello Sport.

The striker is in Brazil these days undergoing quarantine for the coronavirus after fleeing from Paris. Neymar has not found his maximum level yet in Paris Saint Germain and he has been dreaming for months about returning to Barcelona.