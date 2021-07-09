Neymar got angry with those who support Argentina

MEXICO CITY.

The brazilian Neymar got mad at some of his compatriots who support Argentina so that the America’s Cup 2021, especially the endorsement of Lionel messi, and so he let it be seen in one of his stories on social networks.

I am Brazilian with a lot of pride and with a lot of love. My dream was always to be in the Brazilian team and hear the fans singing. I never attacked nor will I attack if Brazil is playing for something, whatever the sport, a modeling contest, the Oscar or krl a 4 … If there is Brazil, I am from Brazil, and who is Brazilian and does it differently? Okay, I’ll respect it, go to the … dedicated to those who are against“, he pointed.

Prior to your comments on Instagram, Neymar mentioned that against Argentina it is a final that he always dreamed of and considered the duel as historic. He stressed that the Albiceleste has one of the best players in its history, but now they are rivals again.

“I have always said it, he is the best player that I saw play. He is a great friend, but we are in the final, we are rivals now and I want to win, I want to get that title because it would be my first too,” he said.

He added that the friendship with Messi will be a little outside the four lines of the mythical stadium of the Maracana.

“When you have a friend who is going to be your adversary, it ends up being difficult to forget about friendship, but when you play with your friends you want to beat them in any way. That will happen on Saturday, Messi is my friend, but I’m here to win, to defend what is mine and I know that he is going to do the same, “he said.

Messi and Neymar will face each other in a second final. The first occurred when Barcelona beat Santos from Brazil 4-0 in the Club World Cup 2011.

The Argentine has lost four finals, three of the Copa América and that of the World Cup 2014.



