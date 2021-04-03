Neymar, expelled for his umpteenth tantrum

04/03/2021

On at 19:05 CEST

In the very important game that faced Lille, Neymar Jr was sent off in the last minute of regulation time for falling into the opponent’s game, which consequently also saw the red card. They both already had a yellow one. The two teams were tied at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, but the Parisian team was definitely outmatched by the visitors who took the lead with the only goal of the match in the 20th minute.

Neymar went up the band when, upon receiving a foul, the rival tried to retain the ball to lose time. The play has come out round. The Brazilian has lost his nerve and trying to restart the game quickly, due to the rush he was trying to score the equalizer goal, he has given a couple of ‘slight’ blows to the rival, enough to see the yellow and have to retire expelled from the countryside.

For a few moments the ‘fight’ lasted on the field, since, once expelled, Djalo, from Lille, also asked the referee for the match.