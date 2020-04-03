New gesture of an athlete to help in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. The Paris Saint Germain player, Neymar Jr, has donated close to a million dollars to fight COVID-19, according to the Brazilian television channel SBT.

SBT has indicated that part of the money donated by the former Barcelona will go to UNICEF, while the other will go to the solidarity fund led by his friend Luciano Huck, Brazilian presenter. From the footballer’s environment this donation has not yet been made public.

In the face of football paralysis in France, Neymar traveled to Brazil to spend confinement with his family. The donation, which has not been released by the footballer, is not the only detail that the ’10’ of the PSG has had: a few days ago he asked on his social networks for applause for all the Brazilian health workers who were fighting the pandemic.

The latest coronavirus data indicates that in Brazil there are 8,066 confirmed cases and up to 327 deaths because of the pandemic that keeps almost the entire world population in quarantine.