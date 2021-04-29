Neymar does not give up in his fight for the Champions League: “1% chances, 99% faith”



The Brazilian star could not with the defense of City.

Photo: Christine Poujoulat / AFP / Getty Images

The PSG lost 1-2 to Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. However, there are still 90 minutes to reverse the situation. Neymar, star of the Parisian outfit, gave his face publicly to cheer on his teammates and supporters for next week’s showdown.

“We lost a battle, but the war continues. I believe in my team and I believe that we can be better than we were. Come on, Paris!“Wrote ‘Ney’, who closed his message with the phrase that has become popular all over the world: 1% chance, 99% faith.

Neymar was unable to score or assist, the City defense suffocated him, especially in the second half. After the comeback that began with an error by Keylor Navas, PSG lost Gueye by sending off and the attack ended up disappearing. However, he left us a moment of pure football: bike and pipe to Kevin de Bruyne. Let’s not rule it out for the return. He is soccer.