Neymar does not close the doors on his return to Santos

04/19/2021

On at 21:29 CEST

Martí Grau

Neymar did not want to rule out his return in the future to the team where he started, Santos FC of Brazil. In a question and answer for his Instagram account, the Brazilian footballer responded to a question regarding his possible return to the club of his origins with a “Perhaps“. He thus left in the air his return to the team in which He arrived in 2003 and with whom he made his professional debut in 2009 at the age of 17.

Without having renewed yet with Paris Saint-Germain, now Neymar still does not make it clear what his next destination will be. Although the president of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, has repeatedly repeated the club’s intention to keep the footballer, the Brazilian continues to fuel rumors of his future.

Possible return to Santos in the future, and to Barça in the present?

Before the footballer’s message, it also sounds very strong his possible return to another of his previous clubs, Futbol Club Barcelona. After the arrival of Laporta, added to the possible renewal of Leo Messi at the end of the season, Neymar could consider his return to Barcelona.

Even so, the Brazilian made it clear days ago that he was very happy with the French club. Currently alive to compete for all titles, perhaps the outcome of the season for the Parisians will be decisive in Neymar’s next destination.