Neymar, devastated by the death of singer MC Kevin at 23

Complicated moments for Neymar junior. The footballer of Paris Saint-Germain He woke up this Monday dismayed by the news of the death of his close friend and singer Kevin Nascimento Good (known as MC Kevin), who died after falling from the fifth floor of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

The Rio de Janeiro Health Secretariat confirmed the death of the 23-year-old and the first reports pointed to the fact that he had fallen from an 11th floor. However, the Policeman corrected the information confirming that the fall had been from the fifth floor. For the moment, the causes of the tragedy are unknown and the Police continue investigating the tragic event.

The singer was taken by firefighters to the Miguel Couto de Gávea Hospital, where he lost his life minutes later. Neymar junior, a close friend of the singer, wanted to say goodbye to MC Kevin and uploaded a screenshot of the conversations they had both had in the last few hours.

«I don’t believe it, 23 years old … Child, I swear I don’t know what to say … Just thank you for the love you had for me. Tattoo, shirt, photos, boots … We had agreed to meet now on vacation, but unfortunately we will not be able to do so. I am sure that I will still hug you and thank you for trusting me, the person I am. Rest in peace, “he wrote Neymar junior saying goodbye to his great friend, singer MC Kevin.

Likewise, the player of the Paris Saint-Germain his profile photo was changed to a black crepe in memory of his deceased friend. Neymar, shattered after the death of Kevin Nascimento Good.