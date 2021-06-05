Neymar commands the triumph of Brazil in the tie

PORTO ALEGRE.

Neymar, with assist and goal, gave him the 2-0 victory for superleader Brazil over a fierce Ecuador this Friday in Porto Alegre, at the closing of the seventh date of the South American qualifier towards Qatar 2022.

Richarlison (65) took advantage of an assist from the PSG star to open the account, with the complicity of goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez, and the ’10, in the discount (90 + 4), of penal, consolidated to the ‘Seleçao’ at the top with a perfect score after five games.

The victory was a soothing for a turbulent week in Brazil, which suffered more than expected against a very orderly and combative Ecuador. At times, the men of the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro seemed that they would take a point to Quito.

Even if they bet little on the attack, the Ecuadorians maintained the third place, with nine points, two less than the second, the Argentina of Lionel Messi.

With a strong step towards Qatar, Tite’s Brazil will close the doubleheader against Paraguay on Tuesday in Asunción. Ecuador, for its part, will receive Peru in Quito on the same day.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.