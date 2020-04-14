The situation caused by the coronavirus could take its toll on PSG. In France, Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of the confinement until May 11, in addition to warning that he closed the borders with countries that are not members of the European Union, so footballers in America will not be able to return to Paris.

The PSG has several soccer players who left for their respective countries when the health, social and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus began. Is about Keylor Navas, who is in his native Costa Rica, Neymar, at home in Brazil, and Edinson Cavani, who preferred to go to Uruguay.

These footballers do not yet have French nationality, so that they could not return to France at least until May 11 which is the last date of which the president of the French country spoke. The one who could return to Paris would be Thiago Silva, who after so many years in the neighboring country obtained nationality and could enter it.

The intention in France was for Ligue1 to resume as of June 17, but the teams would start training weeks earlier. The situation of the coronavirus throughout the American continent could cause the borders of France to remain closed with these countries, for which They could only attempt to return on a private flight if the French government allowed them entry.