Neymar breaks his silence after elimination in the Champions League

05/06/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

Neymar sends a message of hope after the elimination of PSG at the hands of Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League. The Brazilian has addressed his 150 million followers on Instagram with a self-critical message where he recognizes that the maximum effort of the Parisian team was not enough to defeat the team of Pep Guardiola.

The former Blaugrana acknowledges that it was not an easy defeat to process and that he still feels sad but refuses to give up. In fact, he claims that he only bows his head “to pray and give thanks.” With all the controversy of the possible return of ‘Ney’ to Barça enlivened by its last defeat, Neymar He wanted to express his pride and affection towards his teammates for the effort of the season despite not winning the title. The Brazilian has been in the French capital for four seasons and despite the player’s good numbers, he has not yet won a Champions League with the French team.

“Difficult feelings to write, still very sad with the defeat but proud of the dedication of the whole team, we did our best. Unfortunately, the best of us was not enough, but it is a learning to evolve. … and stoop the head? just to PRAY and THANK, regardless of the circumstances “, these are the words that Ney dedicated to his followers.

When you recover from this hard blow, Neymar he will have to take a step and decide definitively whether to keep his contract with PSG or to resume his path with FC Barcelona.