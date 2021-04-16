Neymar, best player of the week in the Champions League

04/16/2021 at 3:06 PM CEST

EFE

The brazilian Neymar junior, forward of PSG, has been voted best player in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Neymar was the main protagonist of the match against him Bayern Munich in the Princes Park, in which despite not scoring, he shone with his own light and was key for the French team to take revenge from the last final in Lisbon and access the semifinals.

The Brazilian, who was already declared the best player of the sixth day of the group stage, has surpassed the American in the election Christian pulisic (Chelsea), to the German Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) and the Brazilian Casemiro (Real Madrid).

The team of the week ‘Fantasy game’ is made up of Allison becker (Liverpool), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Chancel Mbemba (Port), Jérôme Boateng (Bayern), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern), David Alaba (Bayern), Riyad mahrez (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Chelsea), Phil Foden (Manchester City) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern).