Neymar attacks Nike and denies accusations: “It is absurd, lies”

05/28/2021

On at 20:16 CEST

EFE

The front Neymar, who is concentrated with the Brazilian team in Rio de Janeiro, attacked Nike this Friday and denied that his sponsorship contract ended by not collaborating to clarify a complaint of sexual assault by an employee of the firm.

“Claiming that my contract ended because I did not contribute in good faith to an investigation is absurd, a liar”said the attacker of the Paris Saint-Germain in social networks, in his first manifestation since the scandal jumped. Nike reported that it broke its sponsorship contract with the footballer because he allegedly did not cooperate in an internal investigation based on the complaint of a worker of the American multinational who accused him of sexual assault.

According to the complaint, revealed by The Wall Street Journal, the events occurred in 2016, when Neymar was in New York and the employee went to his hotel room to coordinate events and logistics. It was then that the Canarinha star allegedly tried to force her to perform oral sex, according to the newspaper. Neymar He denied that such an episode occurred, he claimed to ignore the person who accused him and positioned himself as one more victim.

“They did not give me the opportunity to defend myself. They did not give me the opportunity to find out who that person is who was offended. I don’t even know her. I never had any relationship with her. I did not even have the opportunity to talk, to know the real reasons for his pain, “he said.

“That person, a worker, was not protected. I, a sponsored athlete, was not protected. Until when?” In addition, he accused Nike of hiding the matter, which he said he was unaware of, since 2016. “In 2017 I traveled to the United States again for an advertising campaign, with the same people. They told me nothing, nothing changed!” He exclaimed.

“In 2017, 2018, 2019 we made trips, campaigns, countless recording sessions and they told me nothing. A matter of such gravity and they did nothing, who are the real responsible? “He added. He also said he felt” firm and strong “, aware that” time, always that cruel time, will bring the true answers. “

“Ironies of fate, I will continue to stamp on my chest a mark that betrayed me. That’s life!” He added, referring to the Brazilian team’s kits, because on a personal level, after breaking with Nike, he signed with the Puma brand.

Neymar already faced another complaint in 2019 for the alleged rape of a model in a Paris hotel in May of that year. Canarinha’s ’10’ always pleaded not guilty and acknowledged that he had sexual relations with the woman who accused him, but consensual. The complaint was filed months later by the Brazilian Justice.