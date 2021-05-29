Neymar attacked Nike: “I will continue to stamp on my chest a mark that betrayed me”



Currently, Puma is responsible for the image of the Brazilian, but will continue to wear Nike models with PSG and Brazil.

Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP / Getty Images

After Nike argue his disengagement with Neymar for allegedly having refused to cooperate in investigations that linked him to sexual assault, the Brazilian star did not take long to respond. The forward of the Paris Saint-Germain He strongly attacked the sports brand and denied all the accusations that point it out today.

“Claiming that my contract ended because I did not contribute in good faith to an investigation is absurd, a liar”The forward sentenced.

Through his social networks, the 29-year-old soccer player flatly denied the facts revealed by the brand for The Wall Street Journal newspaper. In the report Neymar is accused of having wanted to force a worker in a hotel in New York to have oral sex.

Even the Brazilian star indicated that at no time did they give him the opportunity to tell what happened. Neymar revealed that he did not have the opportunity to find out who the woman was who was offended by the alleged incident.

“They didn’t give me a chance to defend myself. They did not give me the opportunity to find out who that person is who was offended. I don’t even know her. I never had any relationship with her. I did not even have the opportunity to talk, to know the real reasons for his pain“, Expressed in the statement.

Nike hid everything from Neymar

According to the player’s account, the sports brand kept the secret of that alleged accusation. The PSG forward alleges that he never found out about the problem for which he is being pointed out today.

“In 2017, 2018, 2019 we made trips, campaigns, countless recording sessions and they told me nothing. A matter of such gravity and they did nothing, Who are the real culprits?“, Argued the Brazilian.

“Ney” attacked the brand

Finally, the former player of the FC Barcelona He was calm since he considers that in time the truth will be known in all this matter. “Time, always that cruel time, will bring the true answers“.

The Brazilian footballer He is currently represented by the Puma brand. However, both in the Brazilian team and in PSG must wear their clothing with the Nike logo. “Ironies of fate, I will continue to stamp on my chest a mark that betrayed me. That’s life! ”, Concluded the player.

