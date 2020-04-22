A group of important players and coaches from the country joined forces with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to donate 5 million reais to families facing economic difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neymar 10/10/2019 REUTERS / Feline Lim

Photo: .

Among the 57 players and members of the coaching staff are Neymar, Alisson and Daniel Alves. They donated 2.5 million reais and CBF doubled the contribution, according to the entity.

“In this very difficult time, many families are in need of help, our help,” said Neymar in a video posted on the CBF website.

The money will go to three organizations working in the country’s slums and is enough to provide food and sanitary products to 32,000 families for two months, said CBF president Rogério Caboclo.

Coach Tite and the players encouraged fans to donate and athletes from other sports to participate in the campaign.

CBF, which had its last three presidents before Caboclo involved in the FIFA corruption scandal, said the distribution of the money raised would be supervised by EY consultants, who offered their work for free.

The initiative takes place the following week that some prominent former players, such as Dunga, Zico and Paulo Roberto Falcão, raised millions through their own campaigns.

So far, Brazil has recorded 43,079 cases of Covid-19, with 2,741 deaths, the highest figures in South America.

See too:

Coronavirus: Americans also caravan against isolation and accuse ‘conspiracy’

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

