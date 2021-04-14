“Neymar and Mbappé shouldn’t play in a league as bad as the French one”

04/14/2021

Bayern and PSG have given us one of the most exciting playoffs in recent times. With an aggregate result of 3-3, both teams gave it their all on the pitch, but the Bavarians paid dearly for their mistakes in the first leg and did not advance to the next round. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher appreciated the performances of Neymar and Mbappé, which is why he hit Ligue 1 hard.

Despite not doubting the quality of PSG, which in recent years has proven to be one of the most fearsome teams on the Old Continent, Carragher does not believe that Ligue 1 is at the height of the stars of the Parisian team. “I don’t like seeing Neymar in Ligue 1. Players who have the quality of Mbappé or Neymar shouldn’t play for Paris Saint-Germain. I’m sorry for the PSG fans, but they shouldn’t play in Ligue 1, it’s a bad and average league“.

Carragher, with years of experience in the Premier behind him, continued to charge against the French championship during his statements. “The best players do not play in France. Neymar and Mbappé are only there for the money. Nobody can tell me that Ligue 1 is a first level league& rdquor ;. sentenced the red legend.

Neymar and Mbappé, superstar status

Without going to assess Carragher’s opinion on Ligue 1The truth is that Neymar and Mbappé have been proving for years that they are two of the best players on the planet. In the first leg, the French forward’s goals destroyed Bayern, while in the second leg the Brazilian winger shone with his own light. Both stood out throughout the tie.

Neymar’s case generates conflicting emotions. His football quality is undeniable, technically he is the best on the planet and he always appears in the important moments, but his chaotic life outside of sports makes the Brazilian a player that you will hardly be able to count on throughout the season. This year he has only played 22 games in all competitions, in which he has scored 13 goals and has distributed 8 assists.

Kylian Mbappé is not as exquisite as his partner, but he does provide a consistency that Neymar lacks. In addition, the French forward brings a devilish speed, generates a feeling of constant danger, and has been decisive in the knockout phase of the Champions League -6 goals in 4 games. This season he has played 40 games, in which he has scored 33 goals and has distributed 10 assists.