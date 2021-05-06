Neymar and Mbappé, against Guardiola’s dream

Manchester City Y Paris saint Germain they meet again this Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Champions League. The 1-2 on the go in the Princes Park It is the main wall that the Parisians will have to tear down to be in a new final in search of the Orejona. The citizens, for their part, will seek to protect that same wall in the Etihad Stadium to reach for the first time in its history a final of the maximum European continental tournament, almost 13 years after the arrival of funds from the United Arab Emirates to Manchester.

It is still a duel of sheikhs, the two petrodollar-based powers that have been making their place in recent years in both England and France and who can now say the same in Europe as well. They have already reigned wisely in recent years in Premier League and the League 1 but the icing is missing, the Champions League. The true recognition given to a project or a season with the honor roll. In those are both sets.

The first leg in Paris was a show that was divided by both teams but where the citizens managed to do more damage with their weapons. The first part in the Parc des Princes, the PSG He brought out a physical, fast and spectacular football. The return of Frame Verratti After injury, he gave another football level to those of Mauricio Pochettino. The Italian is pure productivity, there is no task that he can resist or that he does wrong. It builds and destroys in equal parts and this allows Parisians to have such a firm rudder that it allows others to navigate without risk.

To the beat of Neymar danced in the first half the PSG and also him City. Every ball that was sent to the Brazilian was a headache for the team of Pep Guardiola and that the Catalan did not know how to stop at any time. Despite this, despite the occasions that they were creating, it would be Marquinhos the author of the 1-0 in the first leg after a set piece. The 2-0 would escape them before the break when things would turn.

The Manchester City It is a team that has to warm up, that has well-established automatisms and that works and functions as a solid and compact block, a gear that is always successful. In the second half in Paris, the citizens regained control of the game and the ball and began to produce at a different pace. Of an oversight of Keylor Navas, hero in other places, would arrive on 1-1 From Bruyne. Between Mahrez and the barrier would deliver another crushing blow to the PSG with the 1-2. The expulsion of Gueye, who will not be in the Etihad, only confirmed the debacle.

90 minutes change everything

If in Paris there were 45 very different minutes, in Manchester the same can happen. At least this is the ball that the PSG in the semifinal round. They need those of Pochettino two goals minimum to be in his second consecutive final, something that will not be easy at the Etihad. More if you do not have your best weapons.

It will be doubt until the very last hour Kylian Mbappe. The player has a contracture in the calf of his right leg and was low against Lens in the last match day of League 1. Pochettino did not hesitate to include him in the call to travel to Manchester but there are serious doubts as to what state of form the Frenchman is in for this game after these inconveniences. Without a doubt, the PSG he needs the best version of the Frenchman to turn the tie around. In the first leg he did not shoot on goal in a gray game.

At the request of the Manchester City There is not only the marker for the first leg, with which they could hold and reserve to ensure the pass, but also the precedents play. The PSG He still does not know what it is to win the citizens in a match of Champions League: two wins and two draws. In addition, the team of Guardiola accumulates six consecutive victories in this edition, to achieve the seventh it would be the English team that accumulates the most consecutive victories.

«We are privileged to live this, to be here. For many of us it is the first time here and we will try to do a good job and win the match. I know what we’re playing for. I am concerned about several things, but at the same time I am very optimistic. I am calmer than other times“, He said Pep Guardiola in the previous game, calm and aware of the high options that the player has Manchester City to sneak for the first time in its history in a final of the Champions League.