The romance between the mother of Neymar, Nadine Gonçalves, and the former footballer Tiago Ramos, 30 years younger than her, is giving a lot to talk about in the last hours. Both have confirmed on their Instagram profiles the relationship with a romantic photo in the garden just before kissing, and the stir created is important. Obviously, it is very striking that the mother of the PSG player has been paired with a gamer of only 22 years, but if she is happy …

This is how Neymar and his father must think, ex-husband of Nadine Golçalves and with whom he had precisely the ex of Barcelona. Both have celebrated their romance with Tiago Ramos by responding to his Instagram post and publicly approving of that quirky relationship. “The inexplicable is not explained, you live,” wrote the mother on her Instagram account along with the aforementioned photo. What Ney replied the following: “Be happy mom, I love you.”

The thing does not stop there, because his fatherNeymar Sr. also reacted to the post with various smileys. with whom he celebrated that his ex-wife raised to public his romance with the ex-soccer player Tiago Ramos, to whom he takes 30 years (she is 52). The influencer is six years younger than Neymar himself and is a great follower of the sport and on his social networks He has publicly shown his love for Real Madrid.