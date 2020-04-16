31 years apart, the mother of famous soccer player Neymar, Nadine Gonçalves, showed the world to her new boyfriend, influencer Tiago Ramos. The Brazilian’s new stepfather is only 6 years younger than him. Mommy!

April 16, 202010:01 am

Nadine Gonçalves, mother of the brazilian player Neymar, announced that he has a new relationship: the young man Tiago Ramos, with whom he has an age difference of 31 years!

It is a recognized ‘influencer’ and ‘gamer’ in Brazil. Before the news, he had more than 350,000 followers on his Instagram account, but now he has exceeded 530,000 followers.

When the young man was a teenager, he entered the world of soccer and played for the Ferroviario team in Fortaleza in 2018. The following year he went to Spain and played for Villafranca de los Barros and CP Guareña.

In November 2019, he left the last club and moved away from football, but always kept him close. Now, he is one of the most constant soccer ‘gamers’ on the web: he plays for the Brazilian team 4K Easy Game.

Tiago participated in a reality show in Brazil, a program in which he met Neymar, who used to collaborate on the show. “Tiago always said that he liked older girls,” said Bruno França, a Brazilian soccer player who shared with Tiago in Villafranca de los Barros, ‘Marca’.

The influencer always showed his fanaticism and admiration for Neymar, whom he sees as an idol. After meeting, the player invited the young man to a game in France and there he would have interacted with his cook, through whom he would have known Nadine.

But what fans stand out most on social networks is the very small age difference between Ramos and Neymar: both are very young, however, taking into account the circumstances, the ‘gamer’ is the footballer’s new stepfather! times less than the Brazilian! Do you like the couple?

.