Neymar and Cristiano, among the highest sales in LaLiga history

Three are spanish

Transfermarkt reviews the ten most expensive transfers in the history of LaLiga throughout history in a classification that Neymar clearly commands with the 222 million paid by PSG to Barça in the summer of 2017. Two of the record sales were between Spanish teams and the rest were operations with foreign clubs.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on three occasions each and Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club on two occasions each star in the ten biggest transfers of all time in the Spanish competition.

The sale of Antoine Griezmann from Atlético to Barça in the 2019/20 season is the second highest at a cost of € 120 million, while that of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus for 117 million completes the podium. The three mentioned signings are the only ones that exceed the barrier of one hundred million euros.

Neymar, Griezmann, Cristiano: the biggest sales in LaLiga history

10 Luís Figo – From Barça to Real Madrid – 01/01 – Cost: € 60 M

& copy imago images

Data as of May 18, 2021

9 Aymeric Laporte – From Athletic to Man City – 17/18 – Cost: € 65 M

& copy imago images

8 Álvaro Morata – From Real Madrid to Chelsea – 17/18 – Cost: € 66 M

& copy imago images

7 Arthur – From Barça to Juventus – 20/21 – Cost: € 72 M

& copy imago images

6 Ángel Di María – From Real Madrid to Man United – 14/15 – Cost: € 75 M

& copy imago images

5 Lucas Hernández – From Atlético to Bayern – 19/20 – Cost: € 80 M

& copy imago images

4 Kepa – From Athletic to Chelsea – 18/19 – Cost: € 80 M

& copy imago images

3 Cristiano Ronaldo – From Real Madrid to Juventus – 18/19 – Cost: € 117 M

& copy imago images

2 Antoine Griezmann – From Atlético to Barça – 19/20 – Cost: € 120 M

& copy imago images

1 Neymar – From Barça to PSG – 17/18 – Cost: € 222 million

& copy imago images

Kepa, the most expensive Spanish footballer of all time

In the top 10 there are up to three Spanish players, two who were active in Athletic and one in Madrid. The most expensive of them is the Basque Kepa, still the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when Chelsea paid the 80 million euros of his termination clause with the rojiblanco team. The goalkeeper is also the most expensive national footballer of all time.

Álvaro Morata and Aymeric Laporte are the other Spanish professionals in the ranking, with a cost of € 66 million and € 65 million, respectively. The first went from Madrid to Chelsea in the summer of 2017 and the second did so a few months later from Athletic to Manchester City. After Kepa, both are the Iberian players for whom the most money has been paid so far in the market.

Homepage