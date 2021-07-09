Neymar and all his finals with the Brazilian National Team

This Saturday, July 10, the Brazil National Team will face the Argentina National Team at the Maracanã Stadium, in the final of the America’s Cup 2021, where Neymar will seek to add one more title to his record with the Verdeamarelha.

Taking into account all the categories, Neymar has played a total of four finals wearing the jersey of the Brazilian Selection, with a balance of three championships and only one defeat.

The first title Ney managed to lift with Canarinha was the 2011 South American U-20 Championship, where they faced Uruguay in the final and ended up beating the Charrúas 6-0, with a double from the now PSG player.

No climate of Brazil x Argentina, are we going to recall two recent confrontations between the two teams? In 2012, not Superclássico das Américas, Neymar scores that goal from pênaltis na vitória da # SeleçãoBrasileira by 2 to 1. pic.twitter.com/uEzVk4jJEU – CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 8, 2021

The second final was at the 2012 London Olympic Games, where Brazil could not beat the Mexican National Team at Wembley and ended up losing 2-1, thus saying goodbye to the gold medal.

A year later, Neymar and the Brazilian National Team managed to reach the final of the Confederations Cup, in which they faced the Spanish National Team and won a 3-0 scoreline, with a double by Fred and a score by Ney. .

The last final that the PSG attacker played with his national team was at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where the Brazilians had a “double revenge”, as they managed to win their first Olympic medal after losing to Mexico and did so by winning penalties to Germany, who beat them in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

