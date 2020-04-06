The playmaker of PSG continues to crystallize the critics. This time it’s his behavior on the pitch that is singled out.

Neymar continues to be talked about. And not only in the transfers section, even though the second season of the series of his return to Barça in full swing on the other side of the Pyrenees. Sunday, Sport assured that the Brazilian was still as determined to leave PSG and dragged his spleen in the capital.

But if the former Barcelonan is also making the news, it is because of the numerous criticisms of which he is the object. Pointed to Brazil for its return to the country in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic and then for a somewhat à la carte confinement, the No. 10 of the Seleçao is in fact subjected to the regular thunderbolts of ancient glories. Asked in the columns of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Zico thus regretted his lack of professionalism.

For me, this is not a good example

Interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, Vicente Del Bosque was even more severe, regretting his attitude on the ground. On and off the pitch. “He is a difficult boy. For me, this is not a good example, he regretted. He’s great as a player. And if you ask me to tell you my top 5 worldwide, it is definitely in my list. But on the ground, he tries to cheat, he pretends a lot. And also, the way he left Barcelona… ”

Besides, the former coach of Spain does not seem excited about the idea of ​​returning the native of Santos to Barça. Even though the blaugrana players seem to be campaigning for it. “It is the clubs that have to decide who to recruit or not. We must not pay attention to what the players say, because there are already sports directors and technical secretaries for that, he said. It’s very difficult for a footballer to speak ill of another footballer who has been his partner. I hardly remember anyone who did. ”

