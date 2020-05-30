The fighter and former component of the Nexus group, Darren Young said in an interview that WWE had contacted the group’s wrestlers to appear in the Wrestlemania 36 issue.

Nexus was about to appear at Wrestlemania 36

10 years ago in 2010 the WWE Universe saw a new group appear called Nexus. Despite the fact that the group did not spend much time as such in the company, they did make a good impression due to the freshness of their arrival, they were all components of the first season of the NXT program, and also due to some well-known rivalries such as they had with John Cena.

The former WWE wrestler, and component of Nexus, Darren Young made a statement in an interview with the VP Show podcast where he said the group would have returned this year at Wrestlemania 36. This is what Darren Young said

If Nexus could come back … who knows what would have happened but we were bookeados to appear this year at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa

Just imagine the pop if Nexus returned at Wrestlemania 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AaOI60u6wp – Danial (@ Daniel_Heel998) May 29, 2020

The truth is that we do not know what the Nexus fighters had been bookeado for, but if it had been carried out the normal match between The Fiend against John CenaWe would not have been surprised if the members of the group had appeared in said match.

We also do not know to what extent all the fighters in the group were going to intervene, since as we know there are fighters like Justin Gabriel, who now as PJ Black has a contract with Ring of Honor and others like Ryback who did not end well with WWE.

Be that as it may, due to the Covid-19 pandemic this could not be carried out and we will be left wanting to know what would have happened.

If you don’t want to be left without knowing all the WWE information, follow us on Planeta Wrestling and remember that on June 14 we will have the most complete coverage of WWE Backlash 2020.