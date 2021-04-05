NextGen Ranking. Jannik Sinner takes a substantial lead and Korda overtakes Aliassime

What is known as Race to Milan has acquired a special emotion after everything that happened in the Miami Open 2021. The best players under 21 in the world seek to be among the eight with the most ATP points obtained this season to be able to play the NextGen Finals 2021, and Jannik Sinner has taken a giant step for it. The Italian stands as the great dominator of a list in which Sebastian korda is already second, ahead of Felix Auger-Aliassime. In fourth place is Lorenzo Mussetti, while Brandon nakashima occupies the last place that would give access to the final event, but is close to Jenson Brooksby and Carlos Alcaraz.