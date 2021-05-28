Next year’s Oscars ceremony was postponed to March 2022

Meet some curiosities of the Oscars 2021 1:24

(CNN) – The 94th Oscars ceremony was postponed to Sunday, March 27, 2022, a month later than originally scheduled, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

The show, which was scheduled for February 27, 2022, was rescheduled so that the Academy and its teams can expand their production schedule following nominations to be announced on February 8, an Academy spokesperson told CNN. In addition to allocating more time to produce the show, the date was changed to avoid interfering with other major event shows taking place in February, including the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, the spokesperson said.

The show in March will take place at its usual location, the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, the Academy said. While the logistics for the ceremony are still being finalized, a spokesperson for the Academy said its goal is to welcome people in person as in pre-pandemic times.

The Academy voted separately this week to make an exception for rated films that have been affected by coronavirus-related theater closings. Under the new rules, movies that were supposed to be released in theaters but that were released on streaming platforms are eligible to be considered for an Oscar. Before the pandemic, films were required to be shown in commercial theaters in some of the major metropolitan cities in order to be eligible.

All feature films that qualify for the 94th Academy Awards must have a release date between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, the Academy said. This will shorten the window of eligibility for qualifying films to 10 months instead of the usual 12-month period.

The most recent Oscar ceremony, which aired on ABC on April 25 this year, was the lowest-rated televised broadcast in the show’s history, averaging 9.8 million viewers.