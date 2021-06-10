“Next year will be very excited”

06/09/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona’s international midfielder, declared this Wednesday that the friendly match against Belgium will be “nice to watch and play” and admitted that all the work they are doing now is aimed at a 2022 that is presented “with great enthusiasm” for the Eurocup.

Alexia, international 85 times with the Spanish national team, assured that the double friendly match in Alcorcón against Belgium and Denmark is “important”.

“Any international game, if you are not at one hundred percent, can cause problems. In all the games there are good players and I think it will be nice to watch, play and compete,” said the Barça player at a press conference.

The Barcelona player is one of the veterans of the Spanish team, a team that has been rejuvenated in this call with the presence of midfielders Anna Torrodà (Valencia) and Rosa Márquez (Betis) and forwards Claudia Pina (Sevilla) and Amaiur Sarriegi (Real Sociedad), who have not yet made their debut, or the attacker Athenea Del Castillo (Deportivo Abanca), who has only played one game with the senior team.

“I am nobody to give advice but I hope the new ones enjoy and try to learn how we veterans do. We come to win and they are one of the team even though they are young,” said Alexia, who gave her point of view about one of the young women. most promising Spanish footballers, Claudia Pina.

“We know Claudia. She has had minutes in the First Division, she has a lot of talent and it depends on her that she can make a difference. She will do it if she wants to,” said Alexia, who has already begun to look with ambition to 2022.

“Next year is very excited. We have the Eurocup with the national team and, apart from that, the objective is to repeat successes at the club level,” he concluded.