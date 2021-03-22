Next year we will see an iPad Air with an OLED screen

OLED panels are part of that set of premium features that many of us think of when we compare electronic devices. Thanks to their unique characteristics, they are able to offer great image quality and contrast, in addition to a much higher energy efficiency. However, it is not always a good thing.

By now, many are wondering why iPad Pro does not have OLED panels nor will they, At least for the moment. Apparently, and as Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated in a report shared by ., Apple will bet on MiniLED screens to avoid the problem of burned screens.

Since users of products like the iPad Pro or newer MacBooks are expected to make heavy use of these, with prolonged sessions in the same program, the risk that the screen suffers from this defect of OLED panels increases considerably. But OLED technology will come to the iPad anyway.

Apparently, Apple would be considering the next generation of the iPad Air to have OLED panels, leaving the MiniLED screens for the iPad Pro. According to the same report, this would be possible without the need to increase manufacturing costs since, being a flat panel and not curved like the iPhone, its price would be similar to that of the screens currently used.

This would suppose that the first iPad with OLED technology would be even more accessible than we imagined at first, bringing the advantages of these screens to even more users. And it would not be necessary to wait too long for it, since they would be presented in 2022.

<br />



Know more: The new iPad Pro won’t be released until April



So next year we could receive an even more complete iPad Air than the one we have today, which is already one of the best renovations of the line. And with that OLED screen, enjoying content like those offered by platforms like Apple TV + will be better than ever.