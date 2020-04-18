At this time, the previous phase of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell and the directorial debut of the tournament would have been David Ferrer. The pandemic has forced suspension, and ‘Ferru‘He regrets this hard blow, but ensures that next year he will return with the same enthusiasm because he will continue one more season.

“I have been talking to my representative and remembered that today I would be eating with the members of the ATP,” he says. Ferrer with some nostalgia. “Fortunately, I am doing well, as a family and we are all in good health and now we have to try to comply with the measures and that all this happens quickly.”

For Ferrer, more than disappointment it has been “hard for what is happening, because they are circumstances that you cannot control”. The one from Xavea says that “he was very excited”, because he was in the year of his directorial debut with the best painting in the history of this tournament.

“But it will not be possible. The table was practically done, we already had all the players. And I was excited that week as tournament director, the presentation and all that, but you have to take that experience to make it more years”, ensures Ferrer.

EXCELLENT POSTER

The tournament had this year a gala poster that included Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin, among others.

“We had the best painting in history, but that (the pandemic) you cannot control. Hopefully next year we will continue working and we can make a great painting. We are lucky that the tournament is already very great and the better will always come, “he says.

Ferrer He assures that he will continue in his position following what he agreed with the tournament board. “I will continue next year. I have a very good relationship with the board and the people with whom I work day by day, those who contacted me who are Xavier Pujol and José Cuevas, and yes, next year I will continue with them, “he says.

“I always said I wanted to have that year to try and find out if it really was what I liked and I keep thinking about it. I don’t want to tie myself to more years. They have always wanted us to form a group and stay longer, with continuity, but I want to be honest with myself and doing things well and everyone is happy, “he points out Ferrer.

The former Xavea player also commented on the latest decision by the Laver Cup to cancel the dates and move them to next year. “It seems to me that they have been in solidarity, because they have prioritized the dates of a Grand Slam, like Roland Garros that began on September 20,” he said, referring to the coincidence between the two events.

“But today everything is uncertain and I don’t see it being so easy to play this year, because in the end tennis is a global sport and COVID-19 is happening in all countries,” he added of the possibilities that there is tennis beyond the date of July 13, last point for the wait.

“I do not want to venture to say that from September the circuit will resume, but right now it will not be easy from my point of view,” he settled. Ferrer.

He was also skeptical about the possibility that the ground tour could be scheduled for September. “We live in a time of total uncertainty, and” how can you do that when there are players from all over the world and the curve is not the same for everyone? “He asked himself. Ferrer.

“A positive case can affect everyone and it does not depend only on the ATP, it depends on the governments and security. It is good to work and find ideas just in case. We all have to be prepared, and have solutions, but I see it complicated that this year can be everything so fast. This Monday we have a meeting with the president of the ATP and he will comment on certain things, “he said. Ferrer.

