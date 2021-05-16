“Next year he will play for Sporting, I will convince him”

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Turin this summer and Sporting de Portugal appears as a possible destination for the Portuguese star. His return to the club where he grew up has begun to gain strength after his mother’s statements at the Lisbon team’s League title celebration party. And it is that the words have gone around the world.

«I’m going to Italy to talk to him. Next year he will play for Alvalade, I will convince him ». These words were spoken by Dolores Aveiro on Tvi24 television while celebrating the League title of Sporting de Portugal in the attic that the family has in Lisbon. Under the frenzy of the celebration, the footballer’s mother dropped the bomb and in Portugal they are already excited about the return home of the prodigal son.

And it is that everything indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo will put an end to his journey in Turin this summer. The Italian team could even be out of the Champions League looking ahead to next season and this could be the definitive trigger for the Portuguese to decide to leave Italy. Moreover, in the last months of his environment a possible return to the Real Madrid, but from the white club they made it clear that his cycle at the Bernabéu is over and there is no possibility that he will return.

Dolores: “Eu vou falar com ele (CR7), ele ainda vai voltar” 👀🥺 pic.twitter.com/V5ygLphFqw – Sporting Adeptos (@sportingcp_adep) May 12, 2021

PSG is another of the teams that has sounded the most as a possible destination for a Cristiano who receives 30 million net a year in Turin. Neymar, who has just renewed his contract with the Parisian club until next 2025, made it clear that he wants to play with Cristiano and these words could be important, since the Brazilian will have signed the signature on the condition of having a competitive squad. Now, the option of the Sporting from Portugal what for Christian, at 36, represents a more emotional than economic option.