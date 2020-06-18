Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Do you want more emotions from the Summer Game Fest? You’ll be glad to know there will be next week. We say this since next week Summer Game Fest 2020 June Developer Showcase will take place and a new AAA project will be shown there.

Summer Game Fest 2020 June Developer Showcase will be a game presentation curated by members of Days of the Devs and The Game Awards. In addition, there will be a musical presentation of the soundtrack of The Outer Wilds that will take place 30 minutes before the event.

Sounds good, but what revelations will there be? As we said, a new AAA game will be shown that they assure is important. That’s not all since thatgamecompany (creators of Journey) and Longhand Electric (Overlook Trail) revealed their new projects.

Here is a list of the games that will be present at the Summer Game Fest 2020 June Developer Showcase:

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

Black Book (Morteshka)

Drake Hollow (The Molasses Flood)

The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team / Good Shepherd Entertainment)

Foregone (Big Blue Bubble)

Haunted Garage (Games For Ghosts)

Knuckle Sandwich (Andrew Brophy / Superhot Presents)

Panzer Paladin (Tribute Games)

Sea of ​​Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Skate Story (Sam Eng)

Spinch (Akupara Games / Queen Bee Games / Jesse Jacobs)

Starbase (Kowloon Nights / Frozenbyte)

The Night is Gray (Whalestork Interactive)

Ynglet (Triple Topping Games / Nifflas)

New game from Longhand Electric

New game from thatgamecompany

AAA surprise reveal

When will Summer Game Fest 2020 June Developer Showcase be?

If you are interested in seeing Summer Game Fest 2020 June Developer Showcase you should know that it will take place on June 22 at 10:00 AM, Mexico City time. To see it you can follow its transmission on the following platforms.

In case you can not follow the Summer Game Fest 2020 June Developer Showcase, we remind you that at LEVEL UP we will have a complete coverage that you can follow from here.

And you, what do you expect from the Summer Game Fest 2020 June Developer Showcase? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to the Summer Game Fest.