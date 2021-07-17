Next week covid tests return to shopping centers

MEXICO CITY

Before the demand for SARS-CoV-2 detection tests in Mexico City as of Tuesday next week the free tests will return to the Shopping Centers.

The program will operate from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Perisur squares, Parque Vía Vallejo, Centro Santa Fe, Plaza Las Antenas, Parque Tezontle, Zentralia, Chedraui Aragón, Universidad, Tenayuca and Forum Buenavista.

In addition to this, it was announced that they will also be enabled 49 Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS).

The modules will be able to take an average of 50 additional tests daily to people who require it without being IMSS beneficiaries. It should be noted that as of Monday, July 19, the 49 points will be available at https://test.covid19.cdmx.gob.mx/ and on the CDMX APP.

In addition, the conducting tests at 117 Health Centers and 18 Macro Kiosks The location of which can be consulted: test.covid19.cdmx.gob.mx or by sending an SMS with the word “test” to 51515.

