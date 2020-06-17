In May we knew the Realme X3 SuperZoom, the first terminal in the X3 series, although almost certainly not the only one. It did not take long for leaks of other models to appear, including the Realme X3 and now we finally have confirmation of its existence and its release date.

We will not have to wait too long to meet the « standard » Realme X3, as it will be officially presented next Thursday June 25 at 12:30 local time in India (9:00 in the morning in Spain).

The Realme X3 family grows

The Google Play developer console has already told us that more Realme X3 models would arrive. While the Realme X3 Pro is still in doubt, the standard model or Realme X3 it is confirmed and will be official next week.

The Realme X3 has not leaked too much, although it is expected with some Specifications very similar to the Realme X3 SuperZoom model. It would therefore have Snapdragon 855+, up to 12 GB of RAM, 6.6-inch screen, Full HD and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, dual front camera of 16 + 8 MP and rear of 64 MP, in addition to a battery 4,200 mAh with 30W fast charge.

The difference between the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom would be in the camera configuration. The SuperZoom model features an 8 MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, while in the standard model would be a 12MP telephoto sensor with 2x zoom. In the front camera, the standard model would also have less resolution, since the Realme X3 Zoom mounts a 32 + 8 MP dual front camera.

To confirm these details, the final specifications, price and availability, we must wait for the June 25th. The appointment is at 12:30 pm India time, where this new terminal will be presented next to the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Track | Gizmochina

Share

The Realme X3 already has a presentation date: next week arrives