BRASÍLIA – Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo flew over this Sunday morning, 31, next to President Jair Bolsonaro, a demonstration by the Chief Executive’s allies marked by banners against the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and in favor of military intervention .

Bolsonaro usually uses the white helicopter, but today he opted for the camouflaged aircraft, which has the colors of the Army. When the helicopter landed, it went towards the protesters and Azevedo was not seen by the Estadão among the popular.

Wanted, the Ministry of Defense did not comment on the minister’s agenda. Azevedo was special advisor to the president of the STF, Minister Dias Toffoli, before taking up a post in the first echelon of the Bolsonaro government.

With the escalation of the institutional crisis, anti-democratic demonstrations have taken place almost every weekend in Brasilia, stimulated by the president and his parliamentary children. It was on one of those occasions that Bolsonaro said that the government had the support of the Armed Forces, which led Azevedo to issue a note to affirm the officers’ commitment to democracy.

It is not the first time that military personnel accompany Bolsonaro in this type of acts with an agenda for intervention in the STF and the closure of Congress. The chief minister of the Government Secretariat, active general Luiz Eduardo Ramos, and the minister of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, have already walked alongside Bolsonaro in protests of this nature.

As revealed on Sunday the Estadão, the Armed Forces already predict that they will have a “huge” bill to pay at the end of Bolsonaro’s mandate for the presence of military personnel at the top and at the base of the government. Officials admit that the new incursion into politics, 35 years after the end of the military dictatorship, will wear down the institution’s image and fear losing credibility.

A survey by the Ministry of Defense, carried out at the request of Estadão, shows that active military personnel already occupy almost 2,900 executive positions.

Sovereignty

This Sunday’s demonstration in Brasília was accompanied by Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). Last week, Minister Celso de Mello, of the STF, forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) a request for an investigation by Eduardo for the crime of inciting the subversion of the political or social order.

The case concerns a statement by Eduardo, in a live broadcast on social networks, in which the parliamentarian said he has no doubt that he will be the target of an investigation soon and said that he participates in meetings where “when” will be discussed “moment of rupture” in Brazil.

Last Friday, the 29th, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), criticized Eduardo Bolsonaro’s speech. Maia also stated that article 142 of the Federal Constitution, which defines the role of the Armed Forces, does not allow them to intervene in any conflict between the powers, as has been defended by bolsonaristas, and that, in a democratic regime, it is up to the institutions and to the Powers the guarantee of democracy itself.

“They say that (use of article 142 to ask for intervention) since the campaign. There is no serious jurist who defends this. The Armed Forces guarantee sovereignty. The institutions guarantee democracy,” said Maia at the time.

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the Defense of the State and democratic institutions. It establishes, for example, that forces are institutions organized “based on hierarchy and discipline, under the supreme authority of the President of the Republic and are intended for the defense of the homeland”

Stability

In an interview with the Brazilian version of the newspaper El País, published on Sunday, former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso said that “who will be held responsible for the government’s mistakes, whether they like it or not, will be the military.” The statement was countered by Vice President Hamilton Mourão. “I invite ex-president FHC to reflect on the history of Brazil and see if they are not the ones who, once again serving the state, maintain the country’s institutional stability,” wrote Mourão on Twitter.

Relations between the Supreme Court shuddered even more after Celso de Mello sent another request to the PGR, made by opposition parties, for Bolsonaro’s cell phone to be seized due to investigations into whether the Chief Executive tried to interfere politically with the Federal Police .

Heleno released a note on the 22nd stating that if the “inconceivable and unbelievable” request is accepted, it could have “unforeseeable consequences for national stability”. General Heleno’s note received the support of Minister Azevedo before publication.

As anticipated by the Estadão, the PGR spoke out against the seizure of the cell phone. Celso de Mello, however, has not yet decided on the case.

In a private message sent to interlocutors on WhatsApp, Celso said that “it is necessary to resist the destruction of the democratic order”, compared current Brazil to Hitler’s Germany and stated that Bolsonarists intend to establish a “despicable and abject dictatorship”.

See too:

On ‘live’ with STF action targets, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.