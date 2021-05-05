“Next time with Nadal it will be totally different”

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He lived his 18th birthday facing his idol in the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open, Masters 1000 ATP based in the Caja Mágica.

The Murcian lost 6-1 and 6-2 against Rafa Nadal, who played a very serious game, worthy of the king of clay, giving no option to a logically inexperienced opponent and with the logical nerves of living a unique experience.

Alcaraz regretted that “the game could have been done better, but in the end it is Rafa. It is never easy neither the first nor when you take a hundred times. Playing with him is very special, being with him on the court. Anxiety got the better of me, I wanted to close the point too soon. Sometimes I forgot that I was playing against him and that the ball kept coming and going ”.

He paid for the hazing and the quality of the rival, although he is convinced that “next time it will be totally different.” As Nadal himself pointed out, “he just lacks time.” Experience.

Praise from Rafael Nadal They also extended to Alcaraz’s personal facet, of whom he highlighted his humility, passion and capacity for work. He highlighted his values.

To which Alcaraz responded with a sense “for me it means a lot. Rafa has been my idol since I was little and I try to follow in his footsteps. He has never made a bad gesture and I want to follow those steps. If I continue like this, I know that I will go the right way ”, said the Murcian, the replacement of Spanish tennis, not Nadal’s successor.

Direct, the ward of Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image He assured that he had not had any physical problems, that he was not affected by the abdominal discomfort props after stretching the body for a ball in the third game of the match. “It has not affected me. It has been a nuisance that has been that moment and then I have already been fine. As I said, in front of me I had a great Rafa who hasn’t let me play at a high level. I have been in tow but having Rafa in front of him is never easy and I have to learn to handle playing with these types of players ”.