next time may be different

Sergio Pérez started his 200th Grand Prix in Formula 1 from third position, but in less than five laps he dropped to tenth place as a result of an incident with the McLaren from Lando Norris.

During the restart of the race after the exit of the safety car on the first lap due to the abandonment of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, Pérez tried to attack the Briton from the Woking house. The Red Bull man looked for movement around the outside of Turn 4, but the man who started on the front row defended his position, which led Checo to go out of the way and fall to tenth position.

This movement led to a five-second penalty on Norris after the stewards considered that it took Pérez off the track. Post-race, McLaren’s Englishman called Checo’s attempt a “stupid” move.

When talking about the accident, Checo said that when he left the track his car lost its configuration and with it his race pace.

“Lando ran away and didn’t take any damage, but they basically ruined the race afterward,” Perez said in the media area.

“Yes, I had some damage. I guess it was from the gravel.”

“But obviously next time it may be very different. I felt like I was ahead and he just took me off the track. “

The double incident with Leclerc

In his attempt to come back, Pérez had a double incident with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in maneuvers similar to the one he faced with Norris. The stewards considered that Checo forced the Monegasque off the track at both times and awarded him a 10-second penalty.

Speaking of those two moments, the Mexican said: “Later with Charles, we went with dirty air, a lot of traffic and very old tires. I was braking as late as possible, running out of track, and we ended up in contact. “

“I have to review the incident, but yeah, that’s not the way I like to race and I’m really sorry if I affected Charles’s career because that’s not the way I do my racing.”

“I am very sorry if I ended up affecting his career because Charles is a driver who runs very hard, but always on the limit.”

The Mexican said that after the competition he spoke with Leclerc, but understands that the Monegasque is upset by what happened.

“Yes, basically, I told him what happened on my part but obviously it’s not enough. It’s not nice when you have this kind of problem, but he knows for my part that I am not that kind of driver and that I am not comfortable with myself.

