Second tournament of the series takes place this Sunday (10) at partypoker, starting at 9pm. Buy-in costs $ 5.50 with a guaranteed $ 1,000. In the 1st tournament, guaranteed was quintupled

An innovative event in Brazilian poker, which will reward a player with several prizes after a series of online tournaments and a face-to-face final, the SuperPoker Team Pro started last Tuesday (5). And this Sunday (10) already takes place the second tournament of the challenge, starting at 9pm (Brasília time).

Reproduction / Disclosure

Photo: Lance!

The SuperPoker Team Pro is played on three partner sites. The first tournament took place at Liga Online H2 Brasil. Today the dispute will be at partypoker, with a buy-in of US $ 5.50 (about R $ 28). The guaranteed prize pool is US $ 1,000 (about R $ 5650), with up to two re-entries allowed per player and without addon. The starting stack is 50,000 in chips, with blinds going up every 8 levels and the late registration will remain open until the end of level 10.

In the debut tournament, the guaranteed was almost quintupled, with more than R $ 24,000 distributed. To register, just open the partypoker lobby and access the “Tournaments” tab. In the search field, just type “SuperPoker Team Pro” to find the dispute. The tournament can also be searched for by ID # 264560670.

In addition to the prize pool, every tournament adds points to the SuperPoker Team Pro ranking, which will distribute more than R $ 100,000 in added prizes and will place the great champion on the national scene. But to be part of the SuperPoker Team Pro you must have (or create) accounts on the partner sites (Bodog, Liga Online H2 Brasil and partypoker) before registering on the event’s official website.

