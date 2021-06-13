Next steps

Any society that wishes to live in harmony must reach agreements that overcome not only its differences in favor of the common good, but also its stigmas and prejudices fueled by misinformation and subjectivity.

It is not real to consider that we are a society that tends, for the most part, to disqualify others, but we must recognize that our civil mistrust in institutions and even in ourselves has been fertile ground for us to think that we are hopelessly divided.

Nor can we ignore that we need to work on many of the perceptions that have become principles of conventional wisdom about how we interact and the ways in which we can see others, however, I consider that we are far, happily, from other societies with serious problems. rejection of specific groups.

Yes we have fallen into the game of manipulation of many interests that use these differences and present them as irreconcilable, when they are not, and it has been so due to the lack of care we have when verifying the information that comes to us and accepting rumors with speed, which we also exchange without asking before about its veracity or precision.

In a world evil, although our citizen’s task is to reduce as much as possible the transmission of false or ill-intentioned news that cause fear, suspicion and countless lies that are spread, precisely, with the same efficiency as a virus.

It may be the sign of our times or just the manifestation of many impressions that have never corresponded to the truth and have taken root among us because that is how we decided to explain to ourselves what was happening around us. What we cannot let happen is that they become values ​​and principles.

That is where our strength lies, compared to other societies: our values ​​and principles are stronger and more shared than the supposed differences. The ideas of family, community, life in peace, shared prosperity, tend to give us a better guide than other social aspects when it comes to estimating others.

Even in our neighborhood, we develop ties that go beyond our religion, public preferences or soccer team preferences, to give way to coincidences in habits, common interests and hobbies that give us a sense of belonging.

We are a people united in difficult times and we maintain the family nucleus as the cornerstone of everything that unfolds in the collective, with the factor that we have expanded the ways in which one can form one and respect other ways of union, especially in the big cities, where it would be believed that the impersonal prevails over the communal.

Our co-responsibility is to always look for the coincidences that we have and to be open to dialogue, particularly with those who do not think like us. Listening may be the most important civil exercise of our time.

If we are willing to understand ourselves fundamentally, not to believe many of the myths that surround our living, then we will grow socially; otherwise, we will be entering a terrain of divisions that could have started artificially, but which can become a sad reality.

Throughout our history there have been many attempts to transform ourselves into a society that we are not and that we adopt bad citizen practices, similar to those that affect other countries that struggle daily to find common ground and suffer the consequences of not being able to live together , despite differences that are not significant.

It is a matter of education, not necessarily academic preparation, and that is born in our homes, in our neighborhoods and in the good interaction that we develop in the streets.

Just as corruption is not in our genes and we are not prone to, for example, run the red light of the traffic light, we are a society that has shown numerous signs that it can walk in one direction, reach out when necessary and modify any behavior that harms her.

Let no one try to convince us, less with lies, otherwise.

Columnist: Luis Wertman Zaslav Cover Image:Main Image: Send to NewsML Feed: 0