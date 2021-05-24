Next school year will be 100% in person at New York City Public Schools

When the new school year 2021-2022 next September 13, the 100% of the students will have to return to their classrooms to receive classes in person in the public schools of the city of New York, since the option of the oline teaching will be eliminated as it has been working due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“One million children will return to their classrooms in September, all in person,” Mayor Bill de Blasio surprisingly announced this morning.

Without waiting for his usual daily press conference, De Blasio made the announcement during his appearance on a television show in which he clarified one of the main questions that many parents had about the upcoming school year: “They will no longer have the option of remote classes for their children.”

The oline teaching removal will represent a big change in the city’s school system, as there is still a 60% of children continue with this method, and recent surveys show that most parents feel comfortable and confident about continuing to keep their children at home, and a large percentage want it to continue until at least the end of 2021.

“All children will continue to have their masks in our schools all the time and we will continue with the deep cleaning process, and with better ventilation systems. All these layers of security have worked very well, very strongly, and we have had very, very low levels of coronavirus in our schools for many months, “he said. De Blasio, adding that the schools “are the safest places in the entire city, even though the city has already been safe for a long time with the lowest contagion levels in seven months.”

Y to convince parents that it will be safe to return to school, De Blasio announced that in the next month they will begin a series of guided visits to the campuses so that they themselves can verify the conditions.

The decision is made known when even the same Chancellor of Education Meisha Porter had begun last week to carry out a series of virtual forums with parents, to clarify their doubts about what the return of children to schools would be like in the fall.

The City Department of Education (DOE) indicated that during this Monday it would release more details about the decision announced by the municipal president.