next July 20 with Vodafone, Telefónica and Orange

After multiple portraits, we finally have an official date for the auction of the 700 MHz band, capital in the deployment of 5G SA. From the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation (MAETD) they said that it would be before July 21 and so it will be: the first round of the bidding will begin on July 20.

Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange will participate in the auction, something that had already been confirmed for a few days. MásMóvil, however, has decided not to appear. The objective is simple: bid for resources from the radioelectric space to deploy 5G networks and services.

This will be the auction of the 700 MHz

In the auction a 75 MHz total divided into 60 MHz for upstream and downstream communications (two 2×10 MHz and two 2×5 MHz blocks) and 15 MHz only for downstream (three 5 MHz blocks). Seven concessions in total whose prices are as follows:

FREQUENCY BAND

BAND WIDTH PER CONCESSION

GEOGRAPHIC COVERAGE

DEPARTURE PRICE PER CONCESSION

PAIRED BAND 703-733 AND 758-788 MHZ

2×10 MHz

State

270,000,000 euros

PAIRED BAND 703-733 AND 758-788 MHZ

2×10 MHz

State

350,000,000 euros

PAIRED BAND 703-733 AND 758-788 MHZ

2×5 MHz

State

175,000,000 euros

PAIRED BAND 703-733 AND 758-788 MHZ

2×5 MHz

State

175,000,000 euros

BAND 738-753 MHZ

5 MHz downstream only

State

8,500,000 euros

BAND 738-753 MHZ

5 MHz downstream only

State

8,500,000 euros

BAND 738-753 MHZ

5 MHz downstream only

State

8,500,000 euros

There are limits, of course. Each operator can have a 2×15 MHz maximum in the 700 Mhz paired band and a 2×35 MHz maximum Regarding the spectrum set for electronic communications in the paired bands of 700, 800 and 900 Mhz.

The starting price of the auction amounts to 955 million euros

The concessions will have a minimum duration of 20 years and maximum of 40 years. The auction will be carried out through the Electronic Auction Platform and the table will end the process when there are no more bids. The information regarding each round will be made public on the MAETD website.

This is the third auction of frequencies for 5G networks. The first was the 3.6-3.8 GHz band in 2018 and the second was the 20 MHz band in the same band in December 2020. The Government hopes that “5G technology will have a great impact on the economy in job creation “and affirm that” it will be crucial for digital transformation. “

