Life is full of events beyond our control. Events that completely change the course of our lives. And this damn health, social and economic crisis, which has turned us upside down, is a clear example of this. These are difficult times, which we have had to live. Pandemic times, confinement, uncertainty, isolation and, in many cases, loneliness, anxiety and stress.

In the NextN newsroom we are more than aware of this. However, our stance in the face of adversity has always been clear. Therefore, knowing how to adapt, and make sense of this new reality it becomes more fundamental than ever. And precisely fruit of that resilience, of that ability to make us great in the face of adversity (which has always championed the wonderful people of our country), born this new section, Next interviewing. A new format that aims to open a window, facing distancing, with which to approach the most prominent personalities in the world of video games in our country. But not in any way, nor through kilometric interviews. This section aims to make empathy the main protagonist (something that has not even been painted in these times).

Proposed the premise (NextNtrevistando) touches to materialize it. Artists, developers, publishers, important personalities in the sector… Everyone has a place in this section and each and every one of them will have to go through a fun test from their homes that we hope will help them to smile from ear to ear. And, precisely, the central axis of this format, together with a brief introduction and a short written interview, is none other than a short video in which the different guests will have to answer a series of very specific questions.

Next interviewing MakoMod. A true modding artist!

And what better way can we have to inaugurate this new format, called NextNtrevistando, than with the presence (telematics) of one of the most important modding artists in our country, a wonderful person and a great friend. We are not talking about any other than … MakoMod!

Tell us a bit about yourself?

My name is Gerardo and I started this at the end of 2014 purely by chance, to try more than anything, but soon I realized how much I enjoyed the process of researching and carrying out the works, it was truly exciting, and quite an exercise of self-improvement. I studied Clinical Assistant, so my knowledge of the subject was limited to some crafts that I had done as a child, but that I still remember, I was already very far back then, resulting in very ambitious and surprising “works”. I always loved crafts and doing stupid things, but when I grew up the last thing that crossed my mind was that this hobby could become a job. So halfway through my thirties I realized that there were possibilities of living from it, and since then, I bet on this skill of mine and began to develop it as much as possible.

Where does your passion for modding come from?

Once while surfing the web I happened to come across a Super Nintendo customized to Castlevania by a well-known Belgian modder. It blew me away so much that I wanted to try it too, to find my own way in this artistic discipline, my own style.

Was it clear from the beginning that consoles would be a fundamental element in your work?

Yes, I have never received artistic training, so without that differentiating element that is to perform the work on a console, it would never have become relevant or competitive. Now that – after 5 years – I have mastered some techniques of plastic art, it is when I have started to make pure sculptures, and soon I want to start making pictures.

Aging techniques, Cold Casting, alloys with iron and aluminum … We understand that your work includes a strong component of documentation and trial / error. How many hours can you spend a day?

That’s right, a lot of YouTube to see tutorials from multiple disciplines that can be applied to what I do, and also inevitably a lot of trial and error, since some tutorials (due to lack of preparation) end in catastrophic failure, and if you follow the steps on the march, your piece ends up in the trash like the one in the video. I usually work about 10 hours a day, counting social networks, documentation, workshop …

How did you come up with a business model based on the auction and at such competitive prices?

My first play went up for auction and was a considerable success, as well as a very exciting one. Since then I have done a few, but less and less because malicious users “burst” them (they bid until I win and then disappear). For this reason I now go more to a fixed price, always trying to optimize processes so that this has an impact on the lowest possible price for the buyer.

Can you live on modding?

Yes, but you have to have two things: desire and patience. You win to learn everything you need, and patience not to be discouraged when you discover that it is a hard road and full of setbacks. It took me three and a half years to start earning more than I was spending.

You just have to see yourself in networks to discover that your community of followers is healthy, respectful and tremendously affectionate with you and your work. Do you have a secret? How important is the interaction with your fans?

It makes me very happy that you have noticed that good atmosphere that is breathed between and with my community of followers. Although there is everything, I am extremely lucky that the vast majority of them are friendly and encouraging. Some are there from the beginning and sometimes I remember with them how it all started. Many others have arrived throughout these five years, but the behavior is the same: they encourage me, give me recognition, and even defend me when some toxic element comes onto the scene.

For me they are everything in this work: they buy my works, they make them known, and as I said before, they encourage me to continue and give me that affection that is priceless.

The formula for this, if there is one, is to show myself as I am, without posturing or false appearances or fine cardboard.

“Live and let live”.

Can you show us part of your work?

Midgar PS

My first work, 7 months from when I started to investigate until I finished it, and about 400 euros of investment between materials and tools.

Triforce Chest NES

My second relevant work, and my first work with wood. Also the first where something was floating in the air.

Sheikah Switch

My most successful work so far, where I perfected woodworking and learned to recreate rock in epoxy putty.

Aku Aku Temple PS4

My most ambitious work, and my first job for a great company.

GoW PS4

Wood, leather, and paint effects to turn Kratos into a console.

SFII PS2

One of the mods that has given me the most work, based on one of the games that most marked me.

Gunship SNES Mini

A crazy experiment in which I had to be very invasive with the console. Survived.

And now … the moment that everyone was waiting for arrives. Will MakoMod answer all our questions? It’s time for the NextNtrevista …

