Next interviewing was born with a clear social vocation. A tool with which, as a virtual window, to create a connection link, beyond marketing campaigns, sales figures or target with a sector, that of video games, which has always fascinated us. It is true that the entertainment industry in our country has evolved a lot in recent years. However, do we really know the different studios, professionals or artists who take their skin every day in Spain to carry out their future projects?

Since the answer probably does not come too close to assent, today we bring you, precisely, a new installment of NextNtrevistando. And we do it by focusing this time on a study very dear to the gaming community. It’s time to chat with Eva Gaspar, lawyer specialized in intellectual and industrial property and CEO of Abylight Studios, one of the most outstanding developers and publishers in our country.

Next interviewing Eva Gaspar (Abylight Studios). One for all and all for one!

Abylight Studios is an editor and developer of digital entertainment with a broad background behind it, dating back no more and no less than 2004. A study that beyond figures or published titles (this section does not intend, as many of you already know, to focus especially on it), hides behind it a great team that shares its passion for video games with all of us. And what better way to get to know them than by chatting with their CEO, Eva Gaspar.

Eva Gaspar is, without a doubt, one of the most prominent personalities in the world of video games in Spain. Currently, she combines her duties as CEO and president of the board of directors of Abylight Studios with her teaching work, teaching Digital Distribution classes at the Polytechnic University of Barcelona. As if all this were not enough, he offers business consulting in the video game industry and lectures internationally. That is why NextN greatly appreciates your closeness and your willingness at all times to share a few minutes with us.

One of the pillars of your study has always been the closeness, both with the community of players and with the media and, precisely, that is what we intend in NextNtrevistando. Tell us a little about yourself and your team.

With the media we try to have an open door policy from the beginning, a little because of what we are seen and known about. They were the only link of contact with the public. Since social networks bring you directly to your audience, we try to have a voice as close as possible, but let’s not kid ourselves, we are the « nerds » of the class, not the popular ones. We do not create media trend, if we invented the game of that trend 🙂 Still, we pay a lot of attention to the feedback we receive, the good one warms our hearts and the bad one puts us on the batteries to continue improving. Everything is welcome, although logically one hurts a little (tear)

Abylight Studios is an independent publisher and developer with more than a quarter of a century of life behind them in a market as competitive as videogames … what is your secret?

Tenacity, being very clear about what we want to do every day of our lives and reinventing ourselves to adapt to the winds that blow from the east or west. It is not about always doing the same thing expecting a different answer, although this strategy could work in video games, we try to improve the processes, the technique, the objective, the theme, ourselves … everything that is necessary to produce the best video game .

Where do you feel most comfortable? Developing or publishing?

Developing is at the base of who we are. Publishing is a job that we have had to learn but to which we always aspire.

We have had to live through difficult times. Pandemic, confinement, health, social and economic crisis … how has this whole situation affected you?

For now, knocking on wood and all possible amulets, it has affected us tangentially in a negative way. We decided to start teleworking a week before the decree, seeing how things were going in other countries on our periphery and how other companies with better information behaved, read Facebook.

We have internal projects, third party projects … We are on the right track.

Elite Forces: Unit 77 or AfterZoom for the defunct Nintendo DS, Hyper Light Drifter, Qbic Paint or the recent collaborations with Locomalito (Maldita Castilla, Super Hydorah) for Nintendo Switch. Your way of understanding video games has always been a good fit with Nintendo hardware. Will your paths continue to be united in the short-medium term?

There is always something to do, we have pending physical editions of our digital games published on the Switch and they should start arriving in 2020, but honestly, after more than 20 years developing and publishing for Nintendo, we are going to move on to a second or third option work for the Japanese company and thus be able to creatively focus on Apple. At Apple we have found an exceptional partner, he has treated us very well, recognizing our talent and dedication, in addition to having aligned our values ​​and vision for the future. Expect great things soon.

Walt Disney argued that … we can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world, but we need people to make the dream come true. Abylight Studios is very aware of this and therefore, its most visible face, Eva, is accompanied by important professionals within the sector such as Miguel José García (Creative Director), Alberto José Gónzalez (Developer / Music & FX), Ricardo Fernández (Lead Programmer), Víctor Chacón (Jr. Developer & QA), Daniel Carmona (Jr. Technical Artist), David Corominas (Developer Programmer) or Javier Carpio (Developer Programmer).

Here we leave you some images of one of his last informal meetings, and that is that before coworkers they are friends. A dinner that, incidentally, took place before all the unfortunate events that led to confinement and subsequent alarm state. An image that, as they say, is worth a thousand words. And is that no one should forget one thing … we will hug again!

Honestly, being able to read a few lines above « expect great things coming soon » would already be a perfect and happy climax to this interview. However, there can be no better way to end this virtual approach to everything that Abylight Studios and its concept of development, publishing, human and team values ​​represent, than giving way to the already formal round of questions to its CEO. Would Eva have been able to overcome all our NextN-questions? Inside NextNtrevista!

