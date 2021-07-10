next-gen update will arrive with series DLCs

The Witchercon, a digital event held jointly by CD Projekt Red and Netflix, has left us with important announcements about The Witcher universe. A few hours ago we gave you the release date of the second season of the series, and now we bring you information about the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update, which will be available during the current semester on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X and PC.

You may have forgotten that the outstanding The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will adapt its visuals to the new generation of consoles. After the multiple scandals that CD Projekt Red has experienced in recent months, all of them caused by the Cyberpunk 2077 disaster, it is clear that the community lost confidence in the Polish study. However, this situation will stop us from releasing an updated version of The Witcher 3.

During WitcherCon, the company confirmed that the next-gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will not wait beyond 2021. At the moment, yes, they did not specify the launch date. The only thing that they anticipated is that they will take advantage of the current popularity of the franchise to offer various DLCs inspired by the Netflix series. Fortunately, players will not need to go through the checkout, as the additional content will be included in said update.

Although they did not reveal all the news that the DLCs based on The Witcher will have, Philipp Weber, CD Projekt Red’s interim mission design leader, announced that it will be possible to wear the armor of the series in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Will we see some missions inspired by the events of the television adaptation? We do not rule it out. Surely it is what many players would like to see beyond merely aesthetic elements.

The Poles promise that “soon” there will be more information about the next-gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the aforementioned DLCs. It was previously confirmed that the game it will increase your resolution and frame rate per second (FPS) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X and PC. In addition, textures with a higher level of detail and support for Ray tracing (Ray tracing), among other additions that will be detailed in the coming months.

