Next-gen MacBook Pros could feature the M1X chip, instead of the rumored M2 | Technology

Apple could be manufacturing an improved version of the M1 processor, which could be included in the MacBook Pros that are released in the second half of the year.

It is no secret that Apple has already commissioned the mass production of the M2 processor, the new chip that would mount future MacBook Pro and also new iMac, but perhaps those of Cupertino have finally taken a little more time.

And it is that if it was speculated that the new MacBook Pro, which Apple presumably launched in the second part of the year, were going to mount the M2 chip, an iOS developer claims they will eventually run under the M1X processor, an improved variation of the current M1.

In this way, the M2 chips would not have arrived in time for this year and would be destined for 2022 devices, although it may not be exactly like that.

According to the iOS developer named Dylandkt, who had previously successfully leaked that iPads this year would have the M1 chip, claims that this M1X is an extension of the current M1 but will contain more CPU cores, GPU cores and support for multiple external monitors, and so on.

M1X is an extension of the M1 that will contain more thunderbolt channels, more cpu cores, more gpu cores, and greater power draw. The M1X will be featured in the Higher end Mac Mini, the Macbook Pro 14 and 16, and a higher end iMac. – Dylan (@dylandkt) April 30, 2021

This developer also adds that for the MacBook Pro to be released later this year, those in Cupertino might even consider putting the MacBook Pro name on the screen’s internal bezel.

Nor could it be ruled out that this M1X processor whether for the 13-inch MacBook Pro while the M2 chip can be relegated to the 16-inch model. We’ll see what Apple decides when it announces these devices over the next few months.