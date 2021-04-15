next champion, the finalists and nationality of the champion

04/15/2021

On at 17:52 CEST

The semifinals of the Champions League were set up this Wednesday night and will measure Manchester City with the Paris saint germain and to Chelsea in front of Real Madrid. All of them will look for a place in Istanbul, but only two clubs will remain alive in the contest. The main favorite to win is a Manchester City presented to us in the long-term market of Betfair at quota 2.25. Guardiola’s boys, despite suffering enough to lower Borussia Dortmund, start as favorites in their duel against the French led by Mbappé and Neymar.

The English team departs as favorite even to win in the first leg of the semifinal duel in the Parc des Princes paying 2.30 May they emerge victorious from that duel. The PSG, who has eliminated Barcelona and Bayern Munich on the way, does not receive the trust of bettors for his poor performance in Ligue 1, although Pochettino’s boys have shown enough character to defeat the best clubs on the continent. His final victory in the Champions is trading at 4.33 this semifinal being designated as a full-fledged anticipated final.

On the other side of the picture, Real Madrid Y Chelsea they are measured for a place in the final in Turkey with the whites having dismounted on the way to Liverpool and Atalanta, while the blues did the same with Atlético and Porto. Although they have had to measure themselves against big name rivals, both teams appear as less favorites to be Champions of the Champions League. Three-time champion Zidane’s pupils trade at 4.50 in the long-term market, while Londoners are at 5.00. These are two teams that are highly armed defensively and do not have the financial muscle and stars that on the other side of the table, but that does not mean that we will not see a poor quality duel with him. Madrid starting as favorites to win the first leg at 2.15.

In this situation, Betfair has also enabled combined for the Champions League final. If Guardiola’s and Zidane’s pupils see each other in the final, the prize that we take amounts to 2.63. Exactly that same quota exists in case the Chelsea reach an all-British final with City at 2.63. If a duel between madridistas and PSG, the prize is 5.00 Chelsea also receiving the same quota. As you can see, everything is very equal except for the favoritism of the citizens.

Finally, a long-term market to explore in the odds is that of the nationality of the champion. What England has an absolute majority, since If a team from this country ends up winning the Champions League, the loot is 1.50. If it is a French team, the award is 4.33, while if he is a Spaniard we take the quota of 4.50. Next April 27 the semifinals of the Champions League begin and we will begin to put all the assumptions into solfa.