Next big financial sector gap emerges in the office

(Bloomberg) – A new rift is emerging in the financial sector as bankers around the world return to their desks after months of lockdown during the pandemic.

At one extreme are firms like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which are making clear their determination to have staff return to the office. Other banks, including Nomura Holdings Inc., Citigroup Inc. and a variety of European lenders, have outlined more flexible policies. This chart shows the differences between companies’ job options:

The decisions that some banks have communicated so far about the return-to-office modality are expected to evolve along with the pandemic. Group-level announcements can also hide the different approaches in local offices, as well as in the diversity of teams within each company that can realistically switch to remote work permanently.

But the differences are becoming more apparent. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon repeated his desire for busy offices at a recent conference, saying remote working doesn’t work “for those who want to rush.” The bank has gone ahead with the execution of its plans to bring the entire workforce in the United States back to offices, on a rotating basis, starting this month.

But what is an aberration for one bank is an opportunity for another to change long-standing practices and perhaps gain a competitive advantage in hiring and retaining management positions.

Standard Chartered Plc is moving fast in rolling out formal hybrid work arrangements for its 85,000 employees worldwide, while 80% of staff now have flexible contracts that combine remote and office work, according to a spokesperson. You are also reducing your office space by about a third.

Others are less rigorous about where and when staff will return. Citigroup has established a flexible work philosophy, saying it will promote inclusion and retention. However, CEO Jane Fraser said at an online event last week that almost everyone is expected to maintain some level of presence in the workplace.

The definition of when to carry out these measures is also dividing companies. In the US, Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley do not expect any major changes during the summer and said they expect desks to be busy by September. They find office culture valuable to staff, particularly younger employees looking to build their networks and develop skills.

Companies headquartered in Europe generally move away from the specter of their American rivals in favor of flexible policies. UBS Group AG, UniCredit SA and Deutsche Bank AG have already introduced hybrid work models, although the latter allows each team to balance their remote and face-to-face work time from the office.

In Japan, meanwhile, Nomura CEO Kentaro Okuda laid out plans for employees to work at least 40% of the time in the office each month.

